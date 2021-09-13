Monday, 13 September 2021

Mast objection

PLANS to install a telephone mast in Marlow Road, Henley, has been recommended for refusal by town councillors. 

CK Hutchison Networks has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission for the 15m pole but the town council’s planning committee said it would be too close to neighbouring properties. 

