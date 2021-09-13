Mast objection

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
PLANS to install a telephone mast in Marlow Road, Henley, has been recommended for refusal by town councillors.
CK Hutchison Networks has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission for the 15m pole but the town council’s planning committee said it would be too close to neighbouring properties.
13 September 2021
More News:
‘Inspirational’ nurse shortlisted for national care award
A NURSE has been shortlisted in the National Care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say