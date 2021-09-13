Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New role

LORRAINE Hillier has been elected vice-chairwoman of Henley Town Council’s town and communities committee.

She replaces Paula Isaac, who stepped down from the council in July to spend more time with her family.

Councillor Hillier was nominated by the committee chairman Glen Lambert.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33