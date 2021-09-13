THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
LORRAINE Hillier has been elected vice-chairwoman of Henley Town Council’s town and communities committee.
She replaces Paula Isaac, who stepped down from the council in July to spend more time with her family.
Councillor Hillier was nominated by the committee chairman Glen Lambert.
