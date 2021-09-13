Monday, 13 September 2021

River clean-up Sunday

A MASS clean-up of the River Thames is to take place later this month.

Residents and community groups are being urged to take part in the event on Sunday, September 26.

Groups are also being encouraged to organise a clean-up on their stretch of the river and raise awareness of issues such as water quality and sewage discharge.

Councillor Jo Robb, South Oxfordshire District Council’s “river champion”, said: “The River Thames Clean-Up will be a great opportunity for people to come together and help improve and maintain this wonderful natural resource.”

The event coincides with World Rivers Day and will also mark the end of Great Big Green Week, a national scheme celebrating action on climate change.

For litter-picking equipment, email waste.team @southandvale.gov.uk

