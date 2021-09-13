Town role still vacant

A NEW town manager for Henley has still not been appointed.

The town council advertised for a replacement for Helen Barnett, who resigned in June after nearly five years.

About 40 people applied but the council has now set a new deadline for applications of September 24.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Although the first round of recruitment yielded some promising candidates, we have decided to re-advertise the position. After all, this is an important role and we need to get it right.

“We are looking for someone experienced in economic development, events and town centre management.

“The successful candidate will ensure that Henley continues to be a secure, lively and prosperous market town.”