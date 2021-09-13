Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Town role still vacant

Town role still vacant

A NEW town manager for Henley has still not been appointed.

The town council advertised for a replacement for Helen Barnett, who resigned in June after nearly five years.

About 40 people applied but the council has now set a new deadline for applications of September 24.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Although the first round of recruitment yielded some promising candidates, we have decided to re-advertise the position. After all, this is an important role and we need to get it right.

“We are looking for someone experienced in economic development, events and town centre management.

“The successful candidate will ensure that Henley continues to be a secure, lively and prosperous market town.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33