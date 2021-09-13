Walk with pub stop for charity

A CHARITY in Henley is inviting people to celebrate its 25th anniversary by taking part in a fundraising walk.

The Nomad youth and community project is organising a 10km walk through the Chilterns on Sunday, September 26.

Staff and supporters will set off from the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the charity is based, at 2pm and loop back to arrive back at 6pm.

There will be a brief stop at the Golden Ball pub in Lower Assendon at the halfway point.

People taking part in the walk are invited to seek sponsors or make a donation.

Tim Prior, Nomad’s youth and families team manager, said: “The walk is a relaxed family and friends walk and everyone is welcome.

“It is a fun, sociable activity and good for all ages — you don’t have to be mega fit to do it.

“We would love as many people to take part as possible. Please join us on the day or, if you are unable to make it, you could sponsor the Nomad team or someone else taking part.”

Nomad, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, helps young people, parents and families through its mentoring and parenting support programmes as well as running holiday activities, residential trips, detached youth work and community events.

It also runs the Henley food bank and last year delivered nearly 3,000 bags of food to individuals and families in the Henley area.

The charity is hoping to raise £25,000 this year to mark its anniversary with a series of events and has already received just over £20,500.

Mr Prior said: “Fundraising is going well and a huge thank-you to all who have donated so far. Donations received have been split between replacing our nine-seater vehicle, which is used for all our activities and food bank operations.

“We have also reconfigured our old kitchen to provide more work surface space in order for staff to be able to offer cooking sessions with young people and families. It also helps towards the ongoing costs of delivering our programmes.

“We’ve had some very generous donations are are hoping to reach our goal by November.”

To register, please email tim@nomadhenley.co.uk

To make a donation, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/

mypage/nomad25walk