Covid cases rise slightly

CASES of coronavirus in South Oxfordshire have risen slightly in the past week.

The number of people testing positive was up from 442 to 471, meaning the infection rate is now at 327.6 per 100,000 of population.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is up to 10,285, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test is up to 170, one more than a week ago.

Cases in north Henley have gone down from 15 to nine, while those in south Henley rose from 21 to 22.

Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 33; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 20; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 25; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 17, Watlington and Nettlebed 26, Emmer Green 49; Caversham Heights 48; Lower Caversham 27; Wargrave and Twyford East 13 and Sonning and Woodley North 28.