Dolls used to help old folk

A CARE home in Henley is using dolls to bring comfort to residents.

The toys are used as a form of therapy for people with dementia.

Hannah Fearn, a carer at the Chilterns Court Care Centre, made an appeal for donations via social media and five new and second-hand dolls were donated.

These were quarantined and then cleaned before being given to residents and have proved to be popular.

Ms Fearn said: “Having things such as baby dolls really supports the elderly. It is so calming for them and they love the experience of holding a baby again.”

Denise Hayes, the home’s care and dementia lead, said: “Several of our residents find it therapeutic to hold and care for a doll as it takes them back to when they were a new parent or grandparent, which is often a time they associate with feelings of great happiness, love and contentment.

“Although the dolls might be children’s toys, to our residents they mean a lot more. We are delighted that these kind donations have had such a positive impact on the lives of some of our residents who are living with dementia.”