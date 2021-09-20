Jones bags second place finish on England debut

A WOMAN from Henley came second in her first event running for England.

Liz Jones, who is the accountant for Henley Town Council, was chosen to represent her country at the Richmond RunFest, which was held on Sunday.

The 60-year-old did the half marathon, running 13.1 miles from Kew Gardens to Old Deer Park.

Her time was one hours, 43 minutes and 59 seconds, which was the second fastest in her age category (60 to 65).

Mrs Jones had been hoping for a time under one hour and 45 minutes and said she felt proud to run for England Athletics.

She said: “I’ve done lots of half marathons before and I would say the main difference was there was a tent with all the England Athletics runners. There were about 150 people all together who had qualified over the last couple of years.

“What was nice was that we got to start at the front of the pack and that has never happened before. Normally, I am at the back, but this time I could see the route ahead. That was one of the most exciting things.

“It didn’t last for long, because there were runners in other categories that were faster than me. There were people all around the route cheering the England runners and when we got to the end there was a man on the tannoy announcing when we finished.”

Mrs Jones made her England debut 16 months later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was supposed to run at the Fleet half marathon in March last year but the event was called off at the last minute.

In the meantime, Mrs Jones has kept active by training with the Reading Road Runners and the Run Henley group.

For the Richmond RunFest, she went to London with her husband Howard for the event, with her race starting at 9am.

She said: “Kew Gardens was a beautiful setting. The first four miles was wandering around the gardens and it was lovely because it was in the shade. It turned out to be a hot and sunny day and it was pretty warm.

“We then ran down by the river towards Richmond and there were parts that were quite sunny going to Old Deer Park.

“The last three miles are always tough. I always find that after 10 miles it gets tough on your legs, even though it was completely flat.

“There were no nasty or challenging hills, but on the other hand there is no variation in the muscles you are using.”

To qualify for the England Age Group Masters team, she took part in the Farnborough winter half-marathon.

She had to finish in the first four and complete the course in under one hour and 45 minutes. She was runner-up in one hour and 42 minutes.

She added: “It’s been lovely to have the support and best wishes of my colleagues, friends and family. My husband was my support crew and he was there at the finish.”

Mrs Jones, who has worked for the town council since 2009, was running in aid of Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, where she is a volunteer. She has so far raised £615 and has set a target of £1,000.

She said the charity had suffered because of the pandemic and she wanted to help make up for lost fundraising opportunities.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ElizabethJones2