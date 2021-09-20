Monday, 20 September 2021

Full results from the Henley Farm and Country Show, including livestock and horses

HORSES

(With owners followed by rider, if applicable)

Open ridden hunter: 1 Dartans Augustus (Mandy Guthrie);
2 Freedoms Fantasy (Stephen Proctor, Natalie Hosier);
3 Knightsbridge (Andrew Potter)

Henley and District Agricultural Association challenge stakes: 1 Fygo Von D’ouwe Grint (Emma Ziff, Ben Walker); 2 Gurtera Cara Dubh (R Fernyhough, Joe Fernyhough); 3 Hannelina (Colin Garret; Helen Tredwell)

Henley Show Area Trial:
1 Galerius (Carron Nicol);
2 Freemont V D L (Eleri Perry, Angie Thompson); 3 Nielson (Lisa Volk, Tim Davies)

Private driving: Brookeborough Golden Jubilee (Ben Price)

80cm local jumping: 1 Red (Sarah Braclik, Olivia Braclik);
2 Chantilly Milly (Dionne Robbins); 3 Niercos Du Ter (Kelly-Marie Dean)

90cm local jumping Mercers Cup: 1 Red (Sarah Braclik, Olivia Bracklik); 2 Sharpe’s Rifles (Alice Williams); 3 Tayvale Georgiana (Natalie Hudson)

Senior discovery (first round):
1 L F E Reggie The Dog (Hayley Webster); 2 Tayvale Georgianna (Natalie Hudson); 3 Urkel’s Good Fortune (Ben Shortt, Philip Roelich)

Senoir discovery (open):
1 E Serenburg (D Osbourne-Smith, Jax Dawes); 2 K L Grafter (Melanie Davies, Angie Thompson); 3 L K Ten Cents (Dawn Webster, Ella Greenslade)

Connolly’s Redmills senior newcomers (first round):
1 Jantina (Sam Garry, Paul Crago); 2 Balou Du Vol (M Charlesworth, Joao Charlesworth);
3 Sanavisto (Angie Thompson)

Senior 1,10m (open): 1 Ivalina HS (Holly Shaw)

1m accumulator: 1 E Serenburg (D Osbourne-Smith, Jax Dawes); 2 Ivalina HS (Holly Shaw);
3 Summer Thymes (Linda Newell)

Grade C and horse and hound foxhunter (first round): 1 Balou Du Vol (M. Charlesworth, Joao Charlesworth); 2 Imperium (Ryan Harrison, Abi Walters);
3 Carascada (M Charlesworth, Joao Charlesworth)

Senior 1,20m (open):
1 Heerdestar (K.H. Fisher, Emily Fisher); 2 Dancing Canderel (Lorraine Tanner, James Price)

1,30m (open): 1 Cachento (Caroline Ross, Hayley Webster); 2 Ceross Z (Teza Englefield, Vanessa Irion); 3 LK Rocky (Dawn Webster; Hayley Webster)

M&M in hand — small breeds:
1 Laithehill Madonna Lilly (Mary Mackay, Harriet Lunnon); 2 Cayberry Miss Midnight (Mrs D Newell); 3 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Rachel Ellis, Simon Ellis)

M&M in hand — large breeds: 1 Northwick Neve (L Balsoum-Allen); 2 Sheldon (Lydia Davies); 3 Camellia Arctic (Kate Waddington)

M&M ridden – small breeds:
1 Treflan Sibrwd (Jessica Lindsay); 2 Thistledown Ameera (Louise Jenning, Savannah Jennings); 3 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Rachel Ellis, Carly Blevin)

Equifest M&M ridden – large breeds: 1 Beechmount Emperor (Dominique Huxham, Abigail Huxham); 2 King Mirah (Judith Proctor, Annabelle Proctor);
3 Llwynhywel The President (Rachel Steele)

Henley Show M&M championship — champion: Treflan Sibrwd (Jessica Lindsay); reserve: Beechmount Emperor (Abigail Huxham)

Lead rein: 1 Hugo (Katie Tennison; Molly Tennison); 2 Forlan Honey Monarch (Carmen Streams); 3 Stepley Taurus (Rachel Bakshi, Maya Bakshi)

First pony of the lead rein:
1 Treflan Sibrwd (Jessica Lindsay); 2 Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Cannings, Effie Lunn)

Veteran in hand: 1 Errigal Hero (Charlotte Gilham, Helen Horwood); 2 Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Cannings, Hannah Smith); 3 Godington Uganda (Suzanne Bannon, Arabella Smith)

Veteran ridden: 1 Oscar (Andrew Potter, Nelly Dabliz);
2 Errigal Hero (Charlotte Gilham, Helen Horwood);
3 Summer Breeze (Beth Lorch)

Henley Show veteran champion — veteran champion: Errigal Hero (Helen Horwood); reserve champion: Oscar (Nelly Dabliz)

Tidgy widgy jumping: 1 Somerset Skye (Victoria Ruffy; Grace Ruffy); 2 Janpelte Queen Lillibet (H. Dunham-Shortt, Ava Dunham-Shortt); 3 Danny (Laura Juniper, Max Juniper)

Teeny weeny jumping:
1 Smartie (Heather Franklin, Florence Franklin); 2 Dinky (J Williams-Jones, Faith Williams-Jones); 3 Bay Bambino (Beth Taylor, Jessie Taylor)

Working hunter ponies: 1 Mac Daragh (Emma Jackson, Dora Jackson)

Novice working hunter: 1 Lee Villa Joe (Clare Dobbin, Olivia Allen); 2 Doof The Celtic Prince (Claire Toms, Ellie Toms); 3 Niercos Du Ter (Kelly-Marie Dean)

Open working hunter:
1 Ballysimon Ned (Tanya Briess, Annabelle Briess)

Henley Show hunter championship — champion: Ballysimon Ned (Tanya Briess, Annabelle Briess) rteserve — Lee Villa Joe (Clare Dobbin, Olivia Allen)

Best condition (in hand):
1 Errigal Hero (Charlotte Gilham, Helen Horwood);
2 Rowfanina Sweet Memories (E.Richardson-Steele); 3 Star (Joanne Hobdell)

Best turned out: 1 Its Coblicated (E. Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley); 2 Hercules (Lucy Britnell); 3 Stepley Taurus (Rachel Bakshi, Maya Bakshi)

Coloureds (in hand): 1 Blenheim Vinto (Jill Evans); 2 Mickey Blue Eyes (Marcia Bowden)

Coloureds (ridden): 1 Makers Grand Design (Denise Foster);
2 Summer Breeze (Beth lorch);
3 Smartie (Heather Franklin, Florence Franklin)

Henley Show coloured horses and ponies championship — champion: Makers Grand Design (Denise Foster) — reserve: Blenheim Vinto (Jill Evans)

Riding club and pony club horse or pony: 1 Rocket Lad (Lisa Hughes, Sarah Kate Edwards);
2 Pint Size Gold Digger (Tracey Annison); 3 Pirate (Helen Davies, Marcia Bowden)

Foreign and rare breeds (in hand): 1 Schieferstein Myissa (Joanne Trivedi); 2 Woodhead Stargazer (Kayleigh Dear);
3 B Confident (Victoria Ruffy, Andrew Potter)

Novice cob: 1 Its Coblicated
(E Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley); 2 I Should Coco (Roger Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds)

Open cob: 1 Its Coblicated
(E Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley); 2 Seamus (Tracey Hook, Charlotte Hook)

Henley Show cob championship — champion: I Should Coco (Roger Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds) — reseve: Its Coblicated (E Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley)

POULTRY

Best in show: Ray and Franky Dowden

Reserve best in show: Fawcett and Creighton

Best old English game: Leon Smith

Best old English game: 2021 bred Pedro Moreira

Best large fowl: Ray and Franky Dowden

Best waterfowl: Paul Hayes

Best soft feather bantam:
G C Mitchell

Best true bantam: Peter Smith

Best eggs: Karen Elliot

Best junior entry: T Chaffey

Best hard feather: Fawcett and Creighton

SHEEP

Ram: 1Charlotte Hall; 2 Nicole Farmer; 3David Passmore

Ram lamb: 1 McGovern;
2 Charlotte Hall; 3 Matt Ward

Ewe: 1 McGovern; 2 Huttons Farm; 3 Charlotte Hall

Ewe lamb: 1 Nicole Farmer;
2 McGovern; 3 Nicci Ward

Group of three: 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 Nicci Owen; 3 Skye Savill

Wool on the hoof: 1 Mandy Sims; 2 Charlotte Hall; 3 Skye Savill

Commercial ram: 1 Sam Horner; 2 Beverley Cornthwaite; 3 Berkshire College of Agriculture

Commercial ewe: 1 Beverley Cornthwaite; 2 Archie Bowden; 3Sam Horner

Pen of four butchers lambs:
1 Bella Passmore; 2 Nicole Farmer; 3 Milly Passmore

Young handlers, six to 12 years: 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 Ellie May;
3 Izzy Brown

Young handlers, 13 to 18 years: 1 Skye Savill; 2 Archie Bowden; 3 Enzo Chiappe

Champion native sheep:
Charlotte Hall

Reserve native champion: Nicole Farmer

Commercial champion: Beverley Cornthwaite

Commercial reserve champion: Sam Horner

CATTLE

Beef champion: Huttons Farm

Hereford

Best matching pair: 1 S C and G L Hartwright; 2 Mrs L Jackson; 3 C A and P C Bidmead

Heifer born in 2020: 1 S C and G L Hartwright; 2 Mrs L Jackson; 3 C A and P C Bidmead

Heifer born in 2019: 1 Mrs L Jackson

Cow: 1 Mrs L Jackson;
2 Harriet Jackson

Bull: 1 C A and P C Bidmead; 2 S C and G L Hartwright

Hereford Champion: S C and G L Hartwright

Commercial beef

Butchers steer: 1 D Plested

Butchers heifer: 1 G R Fountaine and Son

Commercial champion:
D Plested

Beef calf born in 2021:
1 Huttons Farm; 2 Emily Wood;
3 Harriet Jackson

Pure bred continental

Cow: 1 Huttons Farm;
2 Huttons Farm; 3 Jenni Lewis

Pure bred Heifer that has not had a calf: 1 Sarah Jackson;
2 Jenni Lewis; 3G R Fountaine and son

Continental champion:
Huttons Farm

Pure bred native beef cow:
1 Emily Wood

Heifer which has not had a calf: 1 Paul Empson; 2 Emily Wood; 3 L Murphy

Bull: 1 Mr J Hall

Native champion: Emily Wood

Best pair of beef cattle: 1 S C and G l Hartwright; 2 Paul Empson

Young handlers, six to 12 years old: 1 Ellie May Lucas; 2 Darina Jackson

Young Handlers. 13 to 18 years old: 1 Hector Twisk

FLEECE

Next to skin soft; 1 Shetland;
2 Jacob; 3 Shetland

Jumper — outer wear: 1 Black Welsh; 2 Kerryhill/Welsh Mountain cross; 3 Jacob

Furnishing/carpet: 1 Black Welsh/Herdwick cross; 2 Badgerface; 3 Shetland/Badgerface cross

VINTAGE TRACTORS

Tractor the judge would most like to take home: 1 Eunice Wilson; 2 John Nixey; 3 Andy Meakes

Tractor and implement together: 1 Tony Horler; 2 Ian (Brad) Bradford; 3 Richard Best

Tractors manufactured pre-1959: 1 Nigel Greenaway; 2Norman Bollon; 3 Jordan Greenaway

Tractors manufactured post-1960: 1 Gid Lacey; 2 Tony Horler; 3 John Nixey

DOGS

Pedigree: l Schneiders

Best in show: Ocar Anderson, whippet

Reserve best in show: Jasper Lovington, Belgian shepherd

Best puppy: Levi Webber, whippet

Best veteran: Lilly Jackson

Veteran: Lilly Jackson

Puppy: Levi Webber, whippet

Sporting: Dylon Parks, golden retriever

Non-sporting: Jasper Lovington, Belgian shepherd

Open: Oscar Anderson, whippet

Junior handler, six to 15 years: Dollie Price-Taylor

Novelty: E Broadley

Best in show: Odin Szulc, Newfie

Reserve best in show: Evo Gascoynes

Best puppy: Poppins Tennison

Waggiest tail: Fraser Hare, sprocker

Best cross-breed: Dinty Thompson

Top dog: Odin Szulc, Newfie

Lovely lasses: Poppins Tennison

Best rescue: Bronte Morley

Judge’s choice: Luna Smith, parsons

Best trick: Evo Gascoynes

