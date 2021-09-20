Full results from the Henley Farm and Country Show, including livestock and horses

Sorry, dad, my dahlias are better
Monday, 20 September 2021
HORSES
(With owners followed by rider, if applicable)
Open ridden hunter: 1 Dartans Augustus (Mandy Guthrie);
2 Freedoms Fantasy (Stephen Proctor, Natalie Hosier);
3 Knightsbridge (Andrew Potter)
Henley and District Agricultural Association challenge stakes: 1 Fygo Von D’ouwe Grint (Emma Ziff, Ben Walker); 2 Gurtera Cara Dubh (R Fernyhough, Joe Fernyhough); 3 Hannelina (Colin Garret; Helen Tredwell)
Henley Show Area Trial:
1 Galerius (Carron Nicol);
2 Freemont V D L (Eleri Perry, Angie Thompson); 3 Nielson (Lisa Volk, Tim Davies)
Private driving: Brookeborough Golden Jubilee (Ben Price)
80cm local jumping: 1 Red (Sarah Braclik, Olivia Braclik);
2 Chantilly Milly (Dionne Robbins); 3 Niercos Du Ter (Kelly-Marie Dean)
90cm local jumping Mercers Cup: 1 Red (Sarah Braclik, Olivia Bracklik); 2 Sharpe’s Rifles (Alice Williams); 3 Tayvale Georgiana (Natalie Hudson)
Senior discovery (first round):
1 L F E Reggie The Dog (Hayley Webster); 2 Tayvale Georgianna (Natalie Hudson); 3 Urkel’s Good Fortune (Ben Shortt, Philip Roelich)
Senoir discovery (open):
1 E Serenburg (D Osbourne-Smith, Jax Dawes); 2 K L Grafter (Melanie Davies, Angie Thompson); 3 L K Ten Cents (Dawn Webster, Ella Greenslade)
Connolly’s Redmills senior newcomers (first round):
1 Jantina (Sam Garry, Paul Crago); 2 Balou Du Vol (M Charlesworth, Joao Charlesworth);
3 Sanavisto (Angie Thompson)
Senior 1,10m (open): 1 Ivalina HS (Holly Shaw)
1m accumulator: 1 E Serenburg (D Osbourne-Smith, Jax Dawes); 2 Ivalina HS (Holly Shaw);
3 Summer Thymes (Linda Newell)
Grade C and horse and hound foxhunter (first round): 1 Balou Du Vol (M. Charlesworth, Joao Charlesworth); 2 Imperium (Ryan Harrison, Abi Walters);
3 Carascada (M Charlesworth, Joao Charlesworth)
Senior 1,20m (open):
1 Heerdestar (K.H. Fisher, Emily Fisher); 2 Dancing Canderel (Lorraine Tanner, James Price)
1,30m (open): 1 Cachento (Caroline Ross, Hayley Webster); 2 Ceross Z (Teza Englefield, Vanessa Irion); 3 LK Rocky (Dawn Webster; Hayley Webster)
M&M in hand — small breeds:
1 Laithehill Madonna Lilly (Mary Mackay, Harriet Lunnon); 2 Cayberry Miss Midnight (Mrs D Newell); 3 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Rachel Ellis, Simon Ellis)
M&M in hand — large breeds: 1 Northwick Neve (L Balsoum-Allen); 2 Sheldon (Lydia Davies); 3 Camellia Arctic (Kate Waddington)
M&M ridden – small breeds:
1 Treflan Sibrwd (Jessica Lindsay); 2 Thistledown Ameera (Louise Jenning, Savannah Jennings); 3 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Rachel Ellis, Carly Blevin)
Equifest M&M ridden – large breeds: 1 Beechmount Emperor (Dominique Huxham, Abigail Huxham); 2 King Mirah (Judith Proctor, Annabelle Proctor);
3 Llwynhywel The President (Rachel Steele)
Henley Show M&M championship — champion: Treflan Sibrwd (Jessica Lindsay); reserve: Beechmount Emperor (Abigail Huxham)
Lead rein: 1 Hugo (Katie Tennison; Molly Tennison); 2 Forlan Honey Monarch (Carmen Streams); 3 Stepley Taurus (Rachel Bakshi, Maya Bakshi)
First pony of the lead rein:
1 Treflan Sibrwd (Jessica Lindsay); 2 Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Cannings, Effie Lunn)
Veteran in hand: 1 Errigal Hero (Charlotte Gilham, Helen Horwood); 2 Blacknest Prince Hal (Helen Cannings, Hannah Smith); 3 Godington Uganda (Suzanne Bannon, Arabella Smith)
Veteran ridden: 1 Oscar (Andrew Potter, Nelly Dabliz);
2 Errigal Hero (Charlotte Gilham, Helen Horwood);
3 Summer Breeze (Beth Lorch)
Henley Show veteran champion — veteran champion: Errigal Hero (Helen Horwood); reserve champion: Oscar (Nelly Dabliz)
Tidgy widgy jumping: 1 Somerset Skye (Victoria Ruffy; Grace Ruffy); 2 Janpelte Queen Lillibet (H. Dunham-Shortt, Ava Dunham-Shortt); 3 Danny (Laura Juniper, Max Juniper)
Teeny weeny jumping:
1 Smartie (Heather Franklin, Florence Franklin); 2 Dinky (J Williams-Jones, Faith Williams-Jones); 3 Bay Bambino (Beth Taylor, Jessie Taylor)
Working hunter ponies: 1 Mac Daragh (Emma Jackson, Dora Jackson)
Novice working hunter: 1 Lee Villa Joe (Clare Dobbin, Olivia Allen); 2 Doof The Celtic Prince (Claire Toms, Ellie Toms); 3 Niercos Du Ter (Kelly-Marie Dean)
Open working hunter:
1 Ballysimon Ned (Tanya Briess, Annabelle Briess)
Henley Show hunter championship — champion: Ballysimon Ned (Tanya Briess, Annabelle Briess) rteserve — Lee Villa Joe (Clare Dobbin, Olivia Allen)
Best condition (in hand):
1 Errigal Hero (Charlotte Gilham, Helen Horwood);
2 Rowfanina Sweet Memories (E.Richardson-Steele); 3 Star (Joanne Hobdell)
Best turned out: 1 Its Coblicated (E. Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley); 2 Hercules (Lucy Britnell); 3 Stepley Taurus (Rachel Bakshi, Maya Bakshi)
Coloureds (in hand): 1 Blenheim Vinto (Jill Evans); 2 Mickey Blue Eyes (Marcia Bowden)
Coloureds (ridden): 1 Makers Grand Design (Denise Foster);
2 Summer Breeze (Beth lorch);
3 Smartie (Heather Franklin, Florence Franklin)
Henley Show coloured horses and ponies championship — champion: Makers Grand Design (Denise Foster) — reserve: Blenheim Vinto (Jill Evans)
Riding club and pony club horse or pony: 1 Rocket Lad (Lisa Hughes, Sarah Kate Edwards);
2 Pint Size Gold Digger (Tracey Annison); 3 Pirate (Helen Davies, Marcia Bowden)
Foreign and rare breeds (in hand): 1 Schieferstein Myissa (Joanne Trivedi); 2 Woodhead Stargazer (Kayleigh Dear);
3 B Confident (Victoria Ruffy, Andrew Potter)
Novice cob: 1 Its Coblicated
(E Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley); 2 I Should Coco (Roger Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds)
Open cob: 1 Its Coblicated
(E Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley); 2 Seamus (Tracey Hook, Charlotte Hook)
Henley Show cob championship — champion: I Should Coco (Roger Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds) — reseve: Its Coblicated (E Richardson-Steele, Kirstie Haley)
POULTRY
Best in show: Ray and Franky Dowden
Reserve best in show: Fawcett and Creighton
Best old English game: Leon Smith
Best old English game: 2021 bred Pedro Moreira
Best large fowl: Ray and Franky Dowden
Best waterfowl: Paul Hayes
Best soft feather bantam:
G C Mitchell
Best true bantam: Peter Smith
Best eggs: Karen Elliot
Best junior entry: T Chaffey
Best hard feather: Fawcett and Creighton
SHEEP
Ram: 1Charlotte Hall; 2 Nicole Farmer; 3David Passmore
Ram lamb: 1 McGovern;
2 Charlotte Hall; 3 Matt Ward
Ewe: 1 McGovern; 2 Huttons Farm; 3 Charlotte Hall
Ewe lamb: 1 Nicole Farmer;
2 McGovern; 3 Nicci Ward
Group of three: 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 Nicci Owen; 3 Skye Savill
Wool on the hoof: 1 Mandy Sims; 2 Charlotte Hall; 3 Skye Savill
Commercial ram: 1 Sam Horner; 2 Beverley Cornthwaite; 3 Berkshire College of Agriculture
Commercial ewe: 1 Beverley Cornthwaite; 2 Archie Bowden; 3Sam Horner
Pen of four butchers lambs:
1 Bella Passmore; 2 Nicole Farmer; 3 Milly Passmore
Young handlers, six to 12 years: 1 Charlotte Hall; 2 Ellie May;
3 Izzy Brown
Young handlers, 13 to 18 years: 1 Skye Savill; 2 Archie Bowden; 3 Enzo Chiappe
Champion native sheep:
Charlotte Hall
Reserve native champion: Nicole Farmer
Commercial champion: Beverley Cornthwaite
Commercial reserve champion: Sam Horner
CATTLE
Beef champion: Huttons Farm
Hereford
Best matching pair: 1 S C and G L Hartwright; 2 Mrs L Jackson; 3 C A and P C Bidmead
Heifer born in 2020: 1 S C and G L Hartwright; 2 Mrs L Jackson; 3 C A and P C Bidmead
Heifer born in 2019: 1 Mrs L Jackson
Cow: 1 Mrs L Jackson;
2 Harriet Jackson
Bull: 1 C A and P C Bidmead; 2 S C and G L Hartwright
Hereford Champion: S C and G L Hartwright
Commercial beef
Butchers steer: 1 D Plested
Butchers heifer: 1 G R Fountaine and Son
Commercial champion:
D Plested
Beef calf born in 2021:
1 Huttons Farm; 2 Emily Wood;
3 Harriet Jackson
Pure bred continental
Cow: 1 Huttons Farm;
2 Huttons Farm; 3 Jenni Lewis
Pure bred Heifer that has not had a calf: 1 Sarah Jackson;
2 Jenni Lewis; 3G R Fountaine and son
Continental champion:
Huttons Farm
Pure bred native beef cow:
1 Emily Wood
Heifer which has not had a calf: 1 Paul Empson; 2 Emily Wood; 3 L Murphy
Bull: 1 Mr J Hall
Native champion: Emily Wood
Best pair of beef cattle: 1 S C and G l Hartwright; 2 Paul Empson
Young handlers, six to 12 years old: 1 Ellie May Lucas; 2 Darina Jackson
Young Handlers. 13 to 18 years old: 1 Hector Twisk
FLEECE
Next to skin soft; 1 Shetland;
2 Jacob; 3 Shetland
Jumper — outer wear: 1 Black Welsh; 2 Kerryhill/Welsh Mountain cross; 3 Jacob
Furnishing/carpet: 1 Black Welsh/Herdwick cross; 2 Badgerface; 3 Shetland/Badgerface cross
VINTAGE TRACTORS
Tractor the judge would most like to take home: 1 Eunice Wilson; 2 John Nixey; 3 Andy Meakes
Tractor and implement together: 1 Tony Horler; 2 Ian (Brad) Bradford; 3 Richard Best
Tractors manufactured pre-1959: 1 Nigel Greenaway; 2Norman Bollon; 3 Jordan Greenaway
Tractors manufactured post-1960: 1 Gid Lacey; 2 Tony Horler; 3 John Nixey
DOGS
Pedigree: l Schneiders
Best in show: Ocar Anderson, whippet
Reserve best in show: Jasper Lovington, Belgian shepherd
Best puppy: Levi Webber, whippet
Best veteran: Lilly Jackson
Veteran: Lilly Jackson
Puppy: Levi Webber, whippet
Sporting: Dylon Parks, golden retriever
Non-sporting: Jasper Lovington, Belgian shepherd
Open: Oscar Anderson, whippet
Junior handler, six to 15 years: Dollie Price-Taylor
Novelty: E Broadley
Best in show: Odin Szulc, Newfie
Reserve best in show: Evo Gascoynes
Best puppy: Poppins Tennison
Waggiest tail: Fraser Hare, sprocker
Best cross-breed: Dinty Thompson
Top dog: Odin Szulc, Newfie
Lovely lasses: Poppins Tennison
Best rescue: Bronte Morley
Judge’s choice: Luna Smith, parsons
Best trick: Evo Gascoynes
