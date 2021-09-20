Champion sprints in

LINFORD CHRISTIE is due to attend a celebration at a Henley gym.

The former 100m Olympic champion was due to attend the opening of Henley Fitness Space in Centenary Business Park in March but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now he is to visit from 11am next Saturday (September 25) along with celebrity fitness expert Jenny Pacey.

Joanne John, who launched the business in February last year said: “We want to deliver an event for our members and also for the community.

“It will be fitness focused but there will also be a lot of other activities. It’s just a nice way to get everyone together and have a bit of a party. It should have a bit of a carnival feel.”

There will be children’s activities, a raffle and a complementary fruit punch.

Miss John is a former member of the British Olympic bobsleigh team when Christie was her sprint coach and they have remained friends.

She said: “We’re both from black heritage so I hope we’ll be bringing a bit of our culture to the event.”

The event will raise money for Sue Ryder.