Visitor injured as driver runs over his leg

A MAN suffered a serious leg injury after being hit by a car in Henley.

Alastair McKinney, 72, from Northern Ireland, was visiting the town with his family, who live in Brize Norton, when the incident happened at about 3pm on August 30.

He was crossing the road at the traffic lights in Duke Street from the Harris + Hoole side to the Joules side when he was struck by a blue car, believed to be a Peugeot, which went over his left leg. This was seen by two of his granddaughters.

Mr McKinney suffered an open fracture and was treated by an off-duty paramedic before an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he underwent surgery. It is not yet clear if he will be able to walk again.

His daughter said: “Dad had come over for a little holiday. He came over on the Sunday night and the Monday was our first day out. I had a week of lovely stuff planned. He just loves Henley and it’s a place we would always visit. He would always go there with my mum, who passed away two years ago.

“We had been there about five minutes. It was me, my husband, my dad and my three children. We parked outside the teddy bear shop and walked down to the crossroads.

“My 13-year-old and nine-year-old had got onto the kerb and my husband and my dad went next and I was behind them with my four-year-old. I was holding her hand as we were crossing as it was very busy.

“The car that was first in the queue at the lights was revving while stationary.

“When the lights turned green my dad and husband hadn’t reached the kerb and the driver just stuck his foot down. He accelerated and did not stop. Luckily, my husband is a rugby player and he sort of bounced around the side.

“He then hit my dad who shouted ‘stop’ to the driver.

“He fell back on the ground and the man — still accelerating — drove over his leg. He then turned left around the corner and my husband ran after him. My two daughters saw it happen and they were distraught.

“The off-duty paramedic was absolutely fantastic and then people came out from the coffee shops with cushions and blankets. Starbucks looked after my girls and gave them hot chocolate.” The driver stopped a short distance away in Market Place.

Police attended the incident but no arrests have been made.

Mr McKinney has had two operations, amounting to 13 hours of surgery.

He has not moved from his bed since arriving at hospital but his family are hopeful he will make a recovery.

His daughter said: “It caused major damage. If it had happened anywhere else, it would have been a case of realigning and stitching it up.

“I don’t know when he is going to get back to Northern Ireland. My dad is very lucky to live in Bangor, which is a seaside town.

“Since my mum died, his daily routine has been to go walking, so this is very worrying. The doctors said being fit and active before this should stand him in good stead.

“Whenever we go to cross a road now it feels awful. The girls are absolutely traumatised but, luckily, my youngest didn’t see it.

“I don’t know how many witnesses we have and that’s why I want to know if there’s anyone out there that could give a good statement, or that has any CCTV.”

She is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference 43210389399.