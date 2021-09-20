New firm to supply Christmas lighting

A NEW company has been chosen to supply Henley’s festive lighting.

SparkX, a street light contractor, from Wendover, Bucks, has been awarded a three-year contract after it provided the lowest of four quotes.

The council currently budgets £14,540 a year for the lighting and only SparkX came in under this figure at £12,750. Light Angels, which had held the contract for the past five years, quoted £17,591, the Christmas Decorators £22,340 and Blachere £40,693.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Blachere scored the highest overall marks. However, while they were financially competitive in all other aspects of the contract, the supply and installation of small Christmas trees was the most expensive and would likely reduce the uptake of these, added to which there are environmental concerns regarding their use of artificial trees.

“Of the remaining three tenders, SparkX and the Christmas Decorators both scored relatively highly for quality. However, the SparkX quote was the lowest and scored slightly better overall.”

Light Angels was awarded a five-year contract in 2016 for a fixed price of £5,250 per year to install and connect festive lighting.

In addition, the council bought extra lights and added to the contract by asking Light Angels to light the holly tree in Northfield End and for snowflakes to be added to trees in Market Place and Station Park, adding £3,640 to the annual fee.

The council owns the festoon lights in Hart Street, Bell Street, Duke Street and Thames Side and some of those in Friday Street and Reading Road.

It also owns the lighting for the main 40ft Christmas tree, which is erected in Market Place every year and is supplied by Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common.

Mr Jacklin-Edward added: “It is likely that the council will need to replace some of its existing tree lighting over the next five years, which will likely increase the financial pressure.”

