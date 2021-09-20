Monday, 20 September 2021

Summit on brown bins

Summit on brown bins

AN extraordinary meeting has been called following the suspensions of garden waste collections in South Oxfordshire.

The district council is inviting residents to take part in the meeting next Friday (2pm) remotely via Microsoft Teams.

The paid-for service, which is run by contractor Biffa, has been suspended for weeks due to a shortage of drivers caused by staff having to isolate.

The council has prioritised other collections, such as food waste, recycling and general waste. Biffa’s drivers have worked at weekends in an effort to catch up but the company says this is not sustainable.

Anyone who wants to speak at the meeting must register by 5pm on Thursday. For more information, email steven.corrigan@southand
vale.gov.uk

