Monday, 20 September 2021

Top marks

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley have achieved unprecedented exam success.

Forty pupils at the independent school in Bell Street took the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art exam and all achieved a distinction, which is marked at 80 per cent or higher.

Teacher Peta Belcher said: “I am so proud of all the children. Their results are well deserved and a credit to their time practising and their dedication and hard work.”

