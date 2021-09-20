Buddies need leader

A GROUP of volunteers who carry out horticultural work in Henley need a new organiser.

Elizabeth Hodgkin, a former mayor who lives in Nicholas Road, has stepped down from the Henley Gardening Buddies.

The buddies started in 2013 to assist the Henley in Bloom committee.

If you can help, call Catherine Notaras on 07474 095907 or email catnotaras@gmail.com