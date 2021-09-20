Monday, 20 September 2021

Families on Fridays

A FREE group for primary aged children and their parents or carers is available in Henley.

Families on Fridays is run by the Trinity at Four at Holy Trinity Church every Friday in term time from 4pm to 5pm.

Parents are free to stay for tea, cake and chat while the children are led in activities, crafts, games and a message from the Bible.

There is no need to book a place, just turn up. For more information, email peter.greenman@
trinityatfour.org.uk

