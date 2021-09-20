Monday, 20 September 2021

Jobless total falls

THE jobless rate in the Henley constituency has fallen.

The number of unemployment benefit claimants in August was 1,500, down by 30 on the previous month.

This is 2.7 per cent of the population aged 16 to 64 and compares with the UK rate of 5.2 per cent.

Henley MP John Howell said: “I welcome the continuing drop and hope that this will continue. 

“It says a lot for the robustness of companies in this constituency.”

