Housing blueprint: Now it's your turn

A REVISED version of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan will go out to public consultation next week.

The document, which names eight sites deemed suitable for hundreds of new homes to be built before 2035, was approved by Henley Town Council at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

The public consultation will begin on Monday and continue until November 1 before the blueprint is submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, on December 10.

It will then be checked by an independent inspector before being put to a public referendum next year.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chairs the neighbourhood plan steering group, appealed to councillors to support the plan.

He said: “I’ve never used this phrase before but I’m asking you now not to throw the baby out with the bathwater — we now have an excellent plan and it should be approved.

“The plan has the full support of the neighbourhood plan committee, Harpsden Parish Council and the district council. Many environmental issues are now also included in the plan.

“The public will now have the chance to make comments over a six-week period. We have done everything possible to make the public involved with it.”

Councillor Arlett added: “There’s so much work that has gone into this plan and I can say covid has been the main problem when delivering it in the right timeframe.

“It has been an extensive task and I would like to thank everyone involved in the past three-and-a-half years.”

The new plan includes six sites that were included in the original plan, which was approved in 2016, as well as two new sites.

The previous version named 10 sites earmarked for about 500 houses to be built by 2027. It has been updated to reflect a higher quota under the district council’s latest local plan, which runs until 2035.

The new sites are land at Highlands Park (110 homes) and the Chiltern Centre (three), both off Greys Road, Henley. Also on the list are the former Chilterns End care home (27), also off Greys Road, land to the south-west of Fair Mile (72), the former Henley Youth Centre in Deanfield Avenue (23), the Stuart Turner offices and neighbouring Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road (42 homes with at least 3,000 sq ft of employment and retail space) and the town council’s land next to Tesco, off Reading Road (50 homes), all in Henley.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said he was concconcerned about the extra traffic on Greys Road.

He said: “I know the amount of work that goes into this document — it’s a long and arduous task to bring it together — however, I’m going to vote against it and the reason is that I think the committee should have another look at it.

“At the moment, we have not looked at upping the number of houses in the existing sites. It’s my view that Greys Road is being loaded with too many houses and that we do not need these extra sites.”

The plan also includes the playing field at the eastern edge of the Gillotts school estate in Henley (50 homes).

The secondary academy off Gillotts Lane says the field is surplus to requirements and hopes to make up to £20million by selling it to fund new amenities and improvements to its ageing infrastructure.

Last week, a group of campaigners presented a petition signed by more than 2,300 opposed to the development of the 3.4-hectare site to the steering group. The group, called Save Henley’s Green Spaces, said the development would place intolerable pressure on surrounding roads and public services.

Group spokesman Domenic Bertelli, of Peppard Lane, Henley, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and help we have received from the people of Henley.

“We are living in a climate and ecological emergency, which has been recognised nationally and locally.

“We believe that further developments in Henley would be disastrous to wildlife and that green spaces should be left untouched and unspoilt for future generations to enjoy.

“We would like to take the opportunity to say that the community should be grateful to this committee for giving up so much of their time for the best outcome for this community.

“I have not met anyone who is in favour of this development — we give you a document in which a large proportion of the people of Henley have commented really strongly about it. The vast majority said that the school should be looking for money elsewhere.

“We think that the development would work in the short term and the school would be refurbished but they would still have to fund an academy. It would be a quick fix but won’t work in the long term.”

The steering group resolved to leave the site in the plan and said it could accommodate 50 homes, not the 80 suggested by council’s consultants AECOM. Cllr Arlett said: “The whole plan could be scrapped if we take the Gillotts site out of the equation.

“Sometimes we have to make a decision that doesn’t please everyone — the people around this table have been working on this plan for the past four years and we have to get it to the district council by December 10.

“We will do our best for Henley but we know it might not be what everyone wants.

“The number of houses that we are proposing should cover the need for affordable housing. We are doing okay in terms of that and it could be a lot worse. Hopefully, the plan will be accepted but we will have to build on a patch of green grass and we have to accept it.”

Joan Clark, a member of the steering group, said: “I strongly support the Gillotts development because the school needs the money. It would be several years before the school could raise the amount of money it needs.”

Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, said removing the site from the plan could jeopardise the whole process and pointed out that it was voted for at the referendum on the original plan.

Councillor Will Hamilton said the field was a “reserve” site in the previous version and could be taken out.

He said: “I’m supporting the school but I think we could move that development elsewhere and still fund the school redevelopment — other sites would be better to build affordable houses.

“I am in favour of rebuilding the school but in my view this is the wrong place for this development. We need houses in the right place and we need a new school. I think the working group should rethink and be bold.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas said that Community Infrastructure Levy money could not be used to fund the school unless it took in more pupils.

She said: “The money is not going to come from the Government and it was suggested that it should come from the residents of Henley themselves.

“If every resident gave £100 we would be nowhere near the figure that is needed. We have no power to remove this site from the plan. I fully support this work and if we don’t pass it this evening we could open ourselves to unwanted developments in the town.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said that removing the Gillotts site from the plan would “let down”the town and the students.

He added: “We need to meet the deadline and pass this plan to protect the town from unwanted developments. This is a very dangerous proposal — no plan is perfect but this is a good plan and we should vote it through.”

Residents will be able to comment on the draft plan during the consultation. It can be viewed at jhhnp.org.uk

The plan will also be available for inspection at the town hall.

A leaflet advertising the consultation will be delivered to all households within Henley and Harpsden.