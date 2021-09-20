It’s Madness as festival finally returns

HENLEY Festival is back with a bang. Nearly 6,000 people watched Madness perform on the “floating” stage on the opening night of the five-day festival on Wednesday.

The group, who last appeared at the black-tie event in 2013, performed hits such as House of Fun and Baggy Trousers.

The festival did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and was put back from July this year due to the delay in lifting the covid restrictions.

Jo Bausor, who is overseeing her first festival as chief executive, said: “It’s very exciting and nothing short of a miracle, quite frankly.

“The first thing people will see is a great big ferris wheel at our fun fair.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing all the people in the audience with big smiles on their faces. We’ve not had it for two years and it has been such a terrible time for so many, so I’m really thrilled to see it returning.

“In terms of organisation, it has been challenge after challenge. There has been a lot of supply issues with covid and stock stuck in Europe but we have an amazing team that has always found a solution.”

James Blunt headlined on Thursday, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor is the main act tonight (Friday). There will be a disco-themed evening tomorrow, featuring Kathy Sledge from Sister Sledge

Face masks are encouraged in areas of high traffic but are not mandatory.