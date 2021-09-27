Monday, 27 September 2021

Poor record

GREENHOUSE gas emissions in Henley are the highest per person for any town in South Oxfordshire. 

Fiona Hewer, case officer for the town council’s climate emergency working group, said this had come to light following work done by South Oxfordshire District Council on emissions tracking. 

She said: “We’re top of a league table that we wouldn’t want to be top of. The good news is that means there is an opportunity for people in Henley to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.” 

