Monday, 27 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Good carers

THE Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the Chilterns Court Care Centre in Henley, has been named one of the top 20 large care home groups in the UK.

The award from online guide carehome.co.uk is based on more than 100,000 reviews of care homes by residents and their families.

Trust chief executive Dan Hayes said: “I’m incredibly proud of the whole team, who work tirelessly to deliver quality care, and create a safe homely environment, for all those living with us.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33