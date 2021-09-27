Good carers

THE Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the Chilterns Court Care Centre in Henley, has been named one of the top 20 large care home groups in the UK.

The award from online guide carehome.co.uk is based on more than 100,000 reviews of care homes by residents and their families.

Trust chief executive Dan Hayes said: “I’m incredibly proud of the whole team, who work tirelessly to deliver quality care, and create a safe homely environment, for all those living with us.”