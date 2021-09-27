Monday, 27 September 2021

Cheaper... oh yes it is

NHS staff and other frontline workers are being offered discounted tickets by the Kenton Theatre.

The venue is offering concessionary prices for its pantomime, Cinderella, which will run from December 11 to 30. It will offer a similar discount for other shows when concessions are available.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre trustees, said: “This is not a cynical marketing exercise, it is about giving back.

“The Kenton Theatre is rooted in the community and the NHS and frontline workers have supported that community throughout this dreadful period.

“We just want to say thank you and this is our way of doing that.”

