Theatre talk

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
THE manager of the Kenton Theatre is to give a talk to the Henley Society next month.
Simon Spearing, who was appointed in February, will discuss the future of the theatre at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Tuesday, October 19 (7.30pm).
Tickets cost at £6.50 and are available at bit.ly/3jR0w3r or call 07860 145982.
27 September 2021
