Theatre talk

THE manager of the Kenton Theatre is to give a talk to the Henley Society next month.

Simon Spearing, who was appointed in February, will discuss the future of the theatre at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Tuesday, October 19 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost at £6.50 and are available at bit.ly/3jR0w3r or call 07860 145982.

