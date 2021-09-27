Monday, 27 September 2021

Food delayed

A RESTAURANT chain could open in Henley 18 months later than originally planned.

Côte Brasserie was originally due to open on the corner of Bell Street and Hart Street in June last year.

Delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and building work mean the French-style chain is now likely to open at the end of this year or early next.

The unit was previously occupied by Monsoon and Accessorize.

