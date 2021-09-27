‘Face’ retires

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
A WOMAN who has worked for W H Smith in Henley for 43 years has now left the company.
Josette Ofiera, who worked at the Bell Street shop as a sales assistant, has taken voluntary reducdany.
Ms Ofiera is so familiar to shoppers that in 2012 she was included in the 100 Faces of Henley charity book project.
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say