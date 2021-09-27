Community volunteer dies at 89

AN “unsung hero” who volunteered for community organisations in Henley for almost half a century has died.

Ian Forster, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Elizabeth Road, where he lived with his wife Ruth, on Tuesday night.

He had been the longest-standing member of Henley Lions Club, with more than 40 years of service, and was previously a member of Henley Round Table, which he chaired, and the 41 Club.

Over the years he helped to raise thousands of pounds for charities and good causes.

He had also been a volunteer driver for the Henley HandyBus.

Mr Forster, a retired design engineer, also supported the Henley May Fair and the Christmas Festival and sold tickets for fund-

raisers, including the Lions’ Santa’s Grotto at Toad Hall garden centre.

He also helped out at the Henley Regatta for the Disabled and the annual Mencap barbecue and organised day trips and theatre outings for the elderly.

He had also been the Neighbourhood Watch

co-ordinator for his area for more than 15 years.

Mr Forster was awarded the town medal in 2017 for his services to the community. Then Mayor Julian Brookes paid tribute to him at the ceremony.

He said: “He’s the archetypal unsung hero. He has helped so many people and not sought any recognition for himself.

“We are very fortunate to have someone like Ian.”