Music for beginners

MUSIC lessons for beginners are returning to Badgemore Primary School in Henley.

Henley Music School, which is a charity that has been running since 2010, is to hold Music School Sunday once a month.

The first session will be on Sunday, October 10 from 9.30am to 11.30am and will be followed by eight more with the last one on June 12.

Laura Reineke, founder of the music school, said: “These sessions will be for young children aged five to eight who don’t already learn an instrument or are beginners.

“Previously we had more than 80 children from more than 30 schools coming together, something that in the current climate we cannot proceed with.

“All these groups are tutored by highly qualified, professionals. Most importantly, they are all kind, fun and understanding.”

The cost for Music School Sunday is £200 for the year but bursaries are available.

For more information, email henleymusicschool@

gmail.com