THE Henley Archaeological and Historical Group has supplied a small exhibition about the Victorian and Edwardian growth of the town, which is now on display in Henley library.

It compares the town before 1870 with the town as it became by the start of the First World War in 1914, highlighting some of the new buildings and the developments in that time.

The exhibition is a reminder of how much quality Victorian architecture there is in the town.

There are lots of contemporary photographs, some of them not seen before, and newspaper reports to show the changes which took place.

The display is based on this year’s journal of the group, entitled Charles Clements’ Henley: A Walk Exploring the Life and Legacy of Henley’s Victorian Hero. This offers a tour of the town, highlighting the life and work of one of its main builders and local political figures who was instrumental in Henley’s development.

The journal can be bought, price £3.50, from the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street and Richard Way’s Books in Friday Street. For more information about the group, including how to join, visit https://hahg.org.uk

Michael Redley