Man writing book on ‘forgotten characters’

A MAN is hoping to produce a book about Henley using old news reports from the Henley Standard.

Norman Topsom, of Gainsborough Hill, Henley, had the idea two years ago and has spent many hours sourcing material from the British Library.

He hopes to have the book published next year.

He has concentrated on people who achieved great feats that may have been forgotten.

Mr Topsom, 74, who is a lifelong Henley resident, said: “They are all Henley characters and people that have built the town brick by brick. These people have been forgotten but I want to bring them back to life.

“There are lots of books on the history of Henley, including the church and the other important buildings, but there aren’t any about the people.

“There is one story about D-Day and a man in Henley who was very brave. He received a commendation from General Montgomery. I posted about it online and his family never knew what he had done.” The earliest entry will be from 1870 and the latest from 100 years later. The aim is to show how Henley and the surrounding villages have changed over the years,” said Mr Topsom.

“There is nothing contentious about these stories and they have all been carefully chosen. I would like to think that when people look at the book they won’t be able to put it down again because they will want to read what happens next.”

Mr Topsom, who retired as station master at Twyford in 2015, has been worshipping at St Mary’s Church since the Sixties and was responsible for winding the clock for more than 40 years.

He is passionate about local history and said he had enjoyed taking on the project in his retirement.

He said: “To do something like this, you’ve got to be a Henley person born and bred and you have to understand what makes people laugh and makes them proud. It has been a labour of love.”