Exhibition examines artists’ fascination with the sky

A NEW exhibition celebrating 500 years of artists’ fascination with the sky has opened at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Skyscape: The Limitless Art of the Sky has work by a wide range of artists, including John Piper, who lived in Fawley Bottom until his died in 1992, aged 88.

His piece, A Distance View of Windsor Castle from the North, is displayed alongside pieces by Rembrandt, Albrecht Dürer, Samuel Palmer, John Ruskin and Paul Nash.

The subject of the show was inspired by John Constable’s statement of October 23, 1821: “It will be difficult to name a class of landscape in which the sky is not the key note, the standard of scale and the chief organ of sentiment.” Jon O’Donoghue, the museum’s head of public engagement, said: “At a time of deep reflection for us all, it’s going to be fascinating to look into artists’ use of the sky over such a long time.”

The exhibition, which has been organised by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, was officially launched on Tuesday with a visit by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller and Jo Robb, who chairs South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Miller said: “I was planning to visit anyway, so an early preview was delightful and what a fabulous exhibition it is. It features some famous names, including our own John Piper.

“I would urge everyone to head down to the museum, which we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.”