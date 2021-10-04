Caffeine boost for cancer charity

SCHOOLS, a care home and residents in the Henley area took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday.

The annual fund-raising initiative organised by Macmillan Cancer Support couldn’t take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic so supporters were keen to support the charity once more.

More than 40 people, including staff, parents and pupils, attended an event at Shiplake College, which was held on a terrace outdoors. Coffee and tea were donated by the independent school’s caterers, Thomas Franks. The event raised £325.

Alumni and events officer Catherine Brazil said: “After being unable to host the event last year, it was fantastic to be able to support this amazing charity again. We were really lucky with the weather.”

Salsa dance teacher Jennifer Benavidez-Glasspole hosted a coffee moring at her home in Mill Lane, Shiplake.

It was organised by neighbours Kate Robinson, Joanne Gray and Sharon Hearn, who have been organising charity coffee mornings in Shiplake for more than five years. There were homemade cakes and tea and coffee donated by Starbucks.

Mrs Gray said: “We couldn’t hold one last year as we couldn’t find a way to do it safely so we wanted to come back bigger and stronger this year.”

There was also a silent auction, which helped raise a total of £2,000. Rupert House School in Henley raised £841 with its coffee event held on the lawn.

It was the first time the parents had been able to come into the school for a social event for months.

There were gingerbread men, brownies, flapjacks and cupcakes decorated with the school’s logo.

Most of the cakes were provided by parents and the school kitchen team helped out and provided tea.

More than £380 was raised at a coffee morning for parents held at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley.

June Grindley organised a coffee morning for fellow residents of Bowling Court in Henley for the fourth year and made £800.

She thanked the residents and their families and friends for supporting the event.

A total of £225 was raised at a coffee morning at the Abbeycrest care home in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, which was attended by staff and residents and their families.

Steve Wright, the home’s award-winning head chef, baked all the cakes and pastries.