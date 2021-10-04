Fresh plan for block of flats was ‘hurried’, say neighbours

NEW plans to build five flats in Henley have been criticised by neighbours.

Ray Hudson has permission to build a three-bedroom dwelling on land in Harcourt Close but has changed tack to make “efficient use” of the space.

In June, South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused his application for a three-storey block of five flats after residents and town councillors spoke against it.

Now Mr Hudson has submitted the new plans in which he has reduced the size of the flats and the overall footprint of the building.

However, neighbours are still unhappy.

Ania Kozniewska, who lives in Harcourt Close, said: “This application shows minimal change.

“This new proposal would still result in overdevelopment of the available site, with inadequate natural light and outdoor space, greatly increased traffic and pollution and the likelihood of visitor vehicles being parked in the turning circle at the end of Harcourt Close, causing disturbance and inconvenience to residents of the close.”

Alison Stephens, also of Harcourt Close, said: “I note the frankly minimal changes from the original submission that was rejected. My objections remain unchanged.”

Penchan Fitzpayne, of Deanfield Road, Henley, said: “The current application is without merit, being remarkably similar to the previous one.

“Moreover, the planning elements and concerns of neighbours have not been adequately considered in the new application. The main argument for the building of five apartments, rather than the originally accepted three-bedroom dwelling, is that the applicant is aiding the council in fulfilling its new homes target.

“The small shortfall in total new-build homes could better be made up elsewhere within the Henley or broader South Oxfordshire area, where such homes would be more in keeping with the character of the neighbouring areas.

“This application is a hurried rehash of the recently rejected application.”

The Henley Society, a conservation body, says the revised application shows a “small improvement” but not enough to overcome the impact on neighbours and the wider environment.

Chairman Geoff Luckett said: “I see no amendments to the plans in this application that would change that view.

“The plan constitutes overdevelopment, is out of character with its surroundings and is unneighbourly by virtue of overlooking, as a minimum.

“I also have concerns regarding additional traffic caused by this development and regarding the availability of access for emergency vehicles.”

In refusing Mr Hudson’s previous application, the district council said the future residents would have a “substandard quality of living environment” due to the lack of “private outdoor amenity space” and shading of both internal and external living spaces. In his latest application, Mr Hudson says he sought professional advice and was advised that there was “a strong likelihood” that he would win an appeal but he wanted to agree a development that the council would support.

There would be one three-bedroom flat, three two-bedroom flats and one one-bedroom flat.

The previous application proposed two flats with three bedrooms and two with two bedrooms as well as the solo.

The building would still be across three levels in an

L-shape but has been moved further away from the rear boundary with homes in Deanfield Road.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the latest proposal is refused.

Councillors said there had been limited change from the previous application and they were still concerned about the size of the development and the potential for overlooking on to properties in Deanfield Road.

The district council is due to make a decision by October 29.