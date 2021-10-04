Monday, 04 October 2021

Adventure golf course plans submitted to council

PLANS to build an 18-hole adventure golf course at Mill Meadows in Henley have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council by the town council.

The £250,000 attraction would be themed around a tour of the town, with holes relating to the Kenton Theatre, the town hall and St Mary’s Church.

A total of 132 people responded in a public consultation and 57 per cent agreed with the idea.

