Adventure golf course plans submitted to council

Wargrave Local History Society
IN September, the Wargrave Local History Society ... [more]
Monday, 04 October 2021
PLANS to build an 18-hole adventure golf course at Mill Meadows in Henley have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council by the town council.
The £250,000 attraction would be themed around a tour of the town, with holes relating to the Kenton Theatre, the town hall and St Mary’s Church.
A total of 132 people responded in a public consultation and 57 per cent agreed with the idea.
04 October 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say