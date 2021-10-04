Chains reaction

ONE of the privileges of holding a civic office is attending events wearing your official chains.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller wore hers when she attended the launch of a new exhibition at the town’s River & Rowing Museum on Tuesday.

But Jo Robb, who chairs South Oxfordshire District Council, didn’t have her chains with her.

The Mayor was pleased by this, laughing: “If I come to events, I try to make sure that nobody upstages me.”