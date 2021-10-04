Grants for arts events

HENLEY Children’s Theatre and Henley Youth Festival are to receive grants from the town council.

The former will receive £1,425, which will cover the cost of hiring the Elizabeth II Hall at the town hall for three days in December for its pantomime performance.

The grant will also help fund drapes and curtains for a proper stage set and other technical requirements.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller said: “I’m absolutely all for granting this money. The children’s theatre is a Henley institution and we should support it.”

Last year, the theatre received £1,000 from the council but when its pantomime was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it refunded the money.

The youth festival will receive £1,500 to help cover the cost of hiring the Kenton Theatre to stage performances during the event in March.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “There are lots of volunteers who give their time to it and the festival is a fantastic organisation. We should be supporting it.”