Hospital shut

PATIENTS were being turned away from Townlands Community Hospital in Henley on Friday.

The minor injuries unit was forced to close due to staff sickness but some people were not told until they arrived for their appointments.

The hospital re-opened the following day. Patients were advised to call 111 to be seen at another location.

A spokesman for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “We apologise to any residents affected by these closures.”

