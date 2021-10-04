‘Chairman’ dropped as term by council

THE term “chairman’” has been dropped by Oxfordshire County Council following a “heated” debate.

The ruling coalition of Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour councillors voted in favour of using “chair” instead in order to promote gender equality.

The motion was proposed by two Lib-Dem councillors at the first council meeting since the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance took charge.

One of them, Andrew Gant, claimed that Conservative councillors were laughing during the 90-minute debate before voting against the motion.

He said: “The reaction of Tory members to this simple and necessary change was deeply regrettable. Terms like ‘new fascists’ and ‘the woke left’ are not what our residents expect to hear.

“Worst of all was the baying and hollering from the Tory benches while councillor [Kate] Gregory was speaking. I am shocked and disappointed.”

Cllr Gregory described how women were disadvantaged in society.

She said: “Research shows that having more women in local government and decision-making positions is good for society as a whole, yet only 35 per cent of councillors across the UK are women and at Oxfordshire County Council it’s even less.

“Women are literally half the population so how can we, as a council, possibly represent our community when half the population are represented by only just over a quarter of the council?

“By using a more gender neutral term like chair, it shows we don’t expect all speakers to be men and therefore making it more inviting to women.”

The motion was supported by Stefan Gawrsiak, who represents Henley on the council.

He said: “Although ‘chairman’ is historic, it does imply that a male is in the chair. We should have gender neutral terms, I never want to spend an hour and a half debating this again when we should be debating health, social and housing issues. It should have been decided in 10 minutes.”

Shiplake Conservative councillor David Bartholomew said: “I would question the priorities of the new administration when the first motion they bring to council is how to address someone who is running a meeting.

“People have historically been given the courtesy of being addressed in a way that they see fit. Some of the most vociferous opponents were Conservative female councillors. I don’t recall any laughter.”