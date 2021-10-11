Trinity slip up again

NICK BIRNEY won two and lost one match as his Trinity B side slipped to a

4-3 defeat to Salisbury A in the Henley and District Billiards Snooker League.

The result meant they lost further ground on leaders Crucible, who are three points in front, having played one more match.

Meanwhile, Trinity D lost out to Crucible 4-3 in their match while Trinity A thrashed Tilehurst BL 7-0 and Trinity C comfortably beat Earley B 5-2.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 19, 97 points; 2 Trinity B, 18, 94; 3 Salisbury A, 18, 84; 4 Twyford, 19, 83; 5 Trinity A, 18, 68; 6 Earley B, 18, 59; 7 Trinity D 18, 18, 58; 8 Salisbury C, 18, 55; 9 Trinity C, 18, 47; 10 Park Institute, 18, 33; 11 Tilehurst BL, 18, 22.