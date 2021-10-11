Friends take on five-day desert challenge for charities

THREE men from the Henley area are in Jordan this week on a five-day desert run.

David Kirk, of Ancastle Green, Henley, Tim Clarke, from Stoke Row, and Charles Cousins, who rowed for Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, are taking part in the 250km challenge with five other friends.

They are running between 40km and 80km per day in 35C degree heat and sleeping under the stars at night.

The group are raising money for two charities, including Young Minds UK, which provides advice and support to young people with mental health issues.

Mr Kirk said: “As a group, we know the devastating challenges mental health issues bring.

“This week I’m putting myself in a painful situation but I’m choosing to be there whereas some people with mental health issues suffer and can’t get out of bed in the morning.

“We want to raise awareness of what people with mental health issues and those that care for them go through as well as raising money.”

The other charity the men are supporting is Brain Tumour Research as one of the other runners, Luke Lambert, lost his mother to a brain tumour several years ago.

Mr Kirk said she had been a “hugely adventurous” woman and had always wanted to go to Jordan but never managed it.

He said only one per cent of money raised for cancer research went towards brain tumour research.

The group planned the trip last year. Mr Kirk said: “We knew we wanted to do something to raise money for these charities.

“Last year I did a two-day race in the Peak District. Luke texted me to say, ‘They do one in Jordan — we should do it’. At that point in time, tired from the run, I thought, ‘That’s easy for you to say’ but it has all come together.”

Mr Kirk said he was excited but nervous about the challenge.

“I’m confident with running but it’s a big undertaking,” he said. “To raise the money is hugely motivating.

“When you’re running, everyone is so supportive of each other and what everyone’s trying to do. You can feel everyone sharing it and that makes it a little bit easier.”

The other participants are Stephen Feeney, Chris Morahan, Ed Ventham and James Walmsley. The group have raised more than £10,000 so far.

To make a donation, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.

com/fundraiser-display/showRO

FundraiserPage?userUrl=race_to_

the_desert&pageUrl=1