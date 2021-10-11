Shocked councillors reject block of flats

PLANS for three flats in Henley have been rejected by councillors who said they were shocked at the impact it would have on neighbours.

Andrew Morgan wanted to build a three-storey block of one-bedroom flats on land to the rear of 16 Reading Road.

The application was a resubmission of identical plans approved in March 2017 but the permission expired in March last year.

Neighbours Paul Scrivens and Edward Couldwell spoke against the application at a meeting of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

They said the development would have affected their quality of life by reducing their privacy and impacting their daylight.

Mr Scrivens said: “In our view, this is an inappropriate and ill-considered proposal.

“It is unsympathetic to its environment and unmindful of the community. It is a storey higher than anything around it, with a flat roof and shiny metal cladding.

“This is a case of overdevelopment and being out of keeping with the surrounding buildings.

“It would be in such close proximity that our homes would be dominated.

“Who would want to live in such a development when there would be no natural light received by the ground and first floors?”

Mr Couldwell said: “The fire exit is almost laughable. I think it’s unfair to raise Grenfell because of the scale and the tragedy but it’s in the back of my mind should something happen.

“Even with the layout now it’s challenging because there’s only one way out.”

Henley councillor Lorraine Hillier (pictured) put forward a motion proposing refusal.

This was against the advice of planning officer Simon Kitson, who said the location was “sustainable” and there would be no harm to the character of the area.

Councillor Hillier said members “took a breath inwards” when they visited the site and considered what was being proposed.

She added: “Just because there is a spare piece of ground does not mean it’s suitable for building on.

“This is overbearing and I have great concerns about how they would manage to build there.

“I’m very worried about access for emergency vehicles and the residents would have no quality of life. When we went, it was a nice clear afternoon. We saw Mr Scrivens’s apartment and that was already suffering from poor light.”

Fellow Henley councillor Ken Arlett said: “For anybody who went on the site visit, it was the wow factor.

“We asked, ‘Where are they going to build this?’ How can anybody come up with an application like that?

“The town council objected to this overbearing and unneighbourly development. I was surprised when the officer said there would be no loss of sunlight.”

Councillor Elizabeth Gillespie said: “I have seldom been so appalled at what I saw. I think it’s absolutely dreadful.

“They [neighbours] have articulated extremely well the problems I see.”

Henley Town Council had said a light survey submitted with the application did not address the impact on neighbouring properties.

Councillors said readings should have been taken from inside the homes of those affected to understand light reduction better.

The Henley Society, a conservation body, also objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and unneighbourliness.

A planning statement, submitted by LAPD Architects of Henley, said the proposal would utilise “dead” space and provide much-needed, sustainable homes close to the town centre.

It added: “The scheme has been designed to provide a creative layout for three one-bed flats over three storeys in a narrow site surrounded by adjoining residential apartment properties.

“The proposed scheme has been sensitively designed to maximise natural light to the flats by incorporating a stepped balcony light well facing south-east, while it is kept modest in scale to reduce any negative impact upon the neighbours, in particular the properties fronting Reading Road.”

The statement said the scale and design was identical to the previous scheme, when approval was given without being referred to the planning committee.

