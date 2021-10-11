Track work

Monday, 11 October 2021

TRACK maintenance work will be taking place on the Henley branch line next week.

Network Rail says it will have two shifts working between 11pm and 5.30am on Monday and Tuesday and again from Monday, November 29 to Friday, December 3.

The company says the work, which involves the use of power tools, is being carried out at night when there are fewer trains running and its workers will try to keep noise to a minimum.

