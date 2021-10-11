Monday, 11 October 2021

Car stolen

A CAR was stolen from Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley on Saturday.

A man stole the keys from an unattended golf bag outside the shop and drove off in the vehicle.

The offender had earlier been seen wandering around the car park carrying a golf bag. He was wearing golf clothing and a bobble hat and had a face mask on.

The club sent a warning out to its members after the theft, urging them to be vigilant. 

Thames Valley Police is investigating and anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 43210443902.

