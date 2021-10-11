Covid cases rise again

CORONAVIRUS cases have gone up slightly in South Oxfordshire in the last week.

The total went from 362 to 367, putting the infection rate at 255.2 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases had fallen in the two weeks prior and the total number since the start of the pandemic is now 11,685. The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 172.

In Henley, cases have fallen from 38 to 32.

Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 18; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 14; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 21; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 15; Watlington and Nettlebed 13; Emmer Green 31; Caversham Heights 34; Lower Caversham 34; Wargrave and Twyford East 22; and Sonning and Woodley North 39.

All patients aged over 50 and those at high risk of severe complications from covid can have a third booster vaccination six months after their second dose.

The Hart Surgery in Henley has already given more than 500 boosters and will invite the remaining 4,300 patients in due course.

The neighbouring Bell Surgery has administered 411 booster jabs so far.