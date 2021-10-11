New pizza restaurant approved

A NEW pizza restaurant in Henley has been granted planning permission despite concerns raised by town councillors and residents.

Stable 34 is to take over the former Cherwell Windows premises in Hart Street, which has been empty for two years.

It has permission to erect a freestanding kitchen inside a wooden kiosk at the back of the building, which is Grade II listed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, granted consent despite Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommending the application was rejected.

Councillors said there was no need for more restaurants and the town should focus on bringing in more retail outlets.

They also feared the freestanding kitchen would be noisy for neighbours.

Objectors Kevin and Caroline Wood, who live in Hart Street, said they already “suffered” from the Hart Street Tavern being able to use its garden area until 10pm.

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at South Oxfordshire District Council, said in the decision notice that the application was “acceptable” and would “not adversely harm the character or appearance of the area or local amenities”.

The consent restricts the use of the outdoor space from 10am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sundays and public holidays. Stable 34 must also carry out a noise report prior to opening.

The town council’s planning committee voted by four votes to two to oppose the application.

Councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Councillor Will Hamilton supported it but said they were concerned about more trade waste in the town.

They said the council needed to “get to grips” with the problem in Hart Street, especially with another restaurant opening.