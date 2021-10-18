Bulbs planted in memory of ‘special soul’

ABOUT 150 yellow crocuses were planted at the entrance to Fairmile Cemetery in Henley in memory of a woman who died two years ago.

Twenty former colleagues and the family of Julie Coleman visited the cemetery to plant the bulbs.

This was organised by her friend Pauline Clark.

Henley Town Council will plant bluebells and snowdrops on the opposite side of the entrance.

Ms Coleman’s sister Lena said: “Julie loved yellow flowers and we are planting these in her memory.

“She was a special soul and we want to remember her.

“She was a great friend to many and would have done anything to help other people out.

“I remember the former manager of Hotel du Vin inviting Julie and me for champagne because she helped him when the hotel ran out of ice once. That was the sort of thing she would do to help others. She had the wittiest sense of humour — she was really fun and we all miss her.”

Ms Coleman died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading after suffering a stroke at work. She worked at Waitrose in Henley for 38 years and lived in the town throughout her life.

Her funeral at St Mary’s Church was attended by 380 people.