Watch firm honoured by forces

A WATCH manufacturer in Henley has been honoured for supporting members of the armed forces.

Bremont received the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award in recognition of its efforts to give fair treatment to service personnel and their families.

Catherine Villeneuve, the company’s head of military and special projects,

said: “Bremont has been creating bespoke special military timepieces for nearly a decade now and supported numerous military regiments, squadrons and communities along the way.

“An even stronger tie was forged when we were selected by the Ministry of Defence as their preferred luxury watch partner, leading to the launch of our armed forces collection.”

Bremont has also helped to raise funds for military charities and employed former military personnel.

Ms Villeneuve said:

“Through all of these actions, Bremont proudly received the bronze covenant four years ago and the next focus was working towards achieving silver.

“We are truly excited and proud to become the only watch company to have achieved this milestone.”