Man jailed

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN who breached a community order has been jailed for four weeks.
Jack Heath, 27, of The Close, Henley, was originally sentenced by Reading magistrates for an offence of drink-driving.
He failed to attend unpaid work sessions and the court said he had shown a “wilful and persistent” failure to comply.
18 October 2021
