Covid cases rise again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen by 25 per cent in the past week.

The total went from 367 to 460, putting the infection rate at 320 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases have gone up two weeks in a row and the total number since the start of the pandemic is now 12,198.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 172.

In Henley, cases fell for the second week from 32 to 18. Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 28; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 19; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 22; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 28; Watlington and Nettlebed 25; Emmer Green 15; Caversham Heights 37; Lower Caversham 19; Wargrave and Twyford East 20; and Sonning and Woodley North 42.

At the Hart Surgery in Henley 90 per cent of patients have had one vaccine, while 86 per cent are fully vaccinated. At the neighbouring Bell Surgery, about 7,000 patients have had both doses.

At Sonning Common Health Centre, 90 per cent of patients have had one jab and 86 per cent two.