Waterproofing specialist wins property care trade award

A PROPERTY care company based in Henley has won an industry award.

Stonehouse Property Care won the structural waterproofing category for larger businesses at the annual awards organised by the Property Care Association, the trade body.

The family business, which is based at Centenary Business Park and has 16 staff, covers London and the South-East.

Managing director Graham Stone said: “We are immensely proud to have won the award in the most challenging of times.

“We might have to delay our celebrations but this award means so much to all at Stonehouse who have worked hard to maintain our highest quality and standards.

“As structural waterproofing specialists, we are central to the creation of dry basements from design stage to installation and guarantee.

“We are a family business built around fairness, quality and respect.

“We design at the cutting edge of available technologies within the most robust, cost-effective and environmentally friendly parameters.

“We thrive on technical challenges and the team includes staff who have been with us since the company formed in 2000 through to young apprentices who are undertaking the PCA apprenticeship scheme.”