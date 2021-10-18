Monday, 18 October 2021

Green issues

AN open meeting of the environmental group Greener Henley will be held at Kings Arms Barn on Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Topics will include the success of Great Big Green Week and what could be changed for future years.

If you have an issue to discuss, email greenerhenley
@gmail.com

